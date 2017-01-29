Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
1
0
FT
Game Details
Braga
Estoril
1
1
FT
Game Details
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
2
0
FT
Game Details
Next

Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
AC Milan's Carlos Bacca to buy teammates dinner as apology

Gab Marcotti explains why Milan have no reason to panic after losing their third Serie A match in a row.

AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca has apologised for his reaction to being subbed off in his team's 1-0 home loss to Sampdoria on Sunday, and has promised to by the team dinner.

Bacca was seen mouthing "why always me?" to Milan manager Vincenzo Montella after being removed with more than 15 minutes remaining. 

Game Details
It was not the first time the Colombia international expressed his displeasure with a substitution this season. And though Montella claimed to not have seen the incident, Bacca was remorseful on Monday.

"It just so happened that he took me off and I was angry because we were losing 1-0," Bacca told Milan TV.

"I wanted to stay on the pitch and help the team. It was his decision and I had the adrenaline of the game.

"Right now it is all out in the open, I spoke to him and I was wrong because I was hot-headed and angry.

Carlos Bacca complaint
Carlos Bacca was not pleased with Vincenzo Montella's decision to take him off on Sunday.

"I told the coach that I had made a mistake, I spoke with my teammates to apologise and I will pay for dinner for the team.

"I decided to do that because we are a united team. Everything was fine afterwards and I spoke to him this morning.

"There are no problems with the coach. I have to respect his choices and keep working.

"It is important to have an early chance to bounce back on Wednesday against Bologna."

Comments

