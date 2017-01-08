Vincenzo Montella calls on AC Milan to give full effort for entire game

Carlos Bacca's penalty completed AC Milan's comeback on Monday night.

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella said he wants his side to play for a full game like they did for 20 minutes in erasing a 2-0 deficit to secure a draw at Torino on Monday.

Milan were trailing by two goals at the half and only Gianluigi Donnarumma's save from a Adem Ljajic penalty kept the deficit from being three.

But although Andrea Bertolacci and Carlos Bacca both scored early in the second half, Montella said it was hard to undertand why his team played so differently before and after the break.

"We saw many games and two or three Milans. It was an indecipherable game at times, it really was," Montella told Sky Sport Italia.

"Torino had more temperament at the start and deserved to take the lead, albeit with two scuffed finishes. We raised our temperament and the pace of the ball in the second half, deserved the equaliser and towards the end it was wide open with either side able to get the winner.

"The plan is to play a full 75-90 minutes like this. If we can do it for 20 minutes, we can do it for a whole game. It's an issue of mentality, we need to get there gradually and I remain convinced we can do it.

"Donnarumma did well to save the penalty and Bacca did well to score it in difficult circumstances. I want Milan to improve the approach and get games locked down in the first half, not the second."

Bertolacci, who scored Milan's first goal in the 55th minute, said Milan received a wake-up call in the first half.

"We did not play like Milan in the first half, but we showed quality after the break," he told Mediaset Premium.

"Getting those two slaps in the face was useful, as we needed waking up. It was a very different game in the second half and it's a pity we gifted 45 minutes.

"It was an important match, but there's a long way to go this season. It's up to us, but we have to do better in the first halves."

Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic smashed an interview backdrop in frustration as he walked off the pitch.

"I'm not angry, I'm furious and very disappointed because we continue to throw away points and waste chances,'' said Mihajlovic, who coached Milan last season.

"It's crazy to draw this match. We made the same mistakes we made in the Italian Cup. We went up by two goals, we narrowly missed a third, and then in the second half we didn't play for 20 minutes.''