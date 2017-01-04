Previous
Giacomo Bonaventura a 'very precious asset' for Milan - Vincenzo Montella

Giacomo Bonaventura helped AC Milan recover in time in beat Torino on Thursday.

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella heaped praise on Giacomo Bonaventura for sparking a comeback in Thursday's 2-1 Coppa Italia win over Torino.

Montella's side rallied back from a half-time deficit as Bonaventura set up Juraj Kucka's equaliser before volleying in the go-ahead strike there minutes later.

"He always played outside in a 4-4-2, but he can play anywhere," Montella told Rai Sport.

"He's a guy who wants to learn, is a very precious asset, both for Milan and for the Italian national team."

AC Milan
Torino
2
1
FT
TorinoTorino
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Montella also was satisfied with the spirit his team showed to come back after conceding in the first half.

"I saw a game in which we were a bit slow in the first half," he said. "Their goal gave us more courage.

"This approach has been repeated again and, with a great team spirit, we were able to win a great victory."

And the coach credited defender Gabriel Paletta for helping secure the result after Milan went ahead.

"He had a big performance," Montella said. He is a very useful player for us, with his ability to control the defence. It is no longer a surprise to see him do that.

"So many of the side are also young and grew up in our youth team. I think any winning team in the world must find players in their own nursery.

"We have many interesting guys like [Davide] Calabria, who is proving to be able to play for Milan."

