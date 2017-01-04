Giacomo Bonaventura a 'very precious asset' for Milan - Vincenzo Montella
AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella heaped praise on Giacomo Bonaventura for sparking a comeback in Thursday's 2-1 Coppa Italia win over Torino.
Montella's side rallied back from a half-time deficit as Bonaventura set up Juraj Kucka's equaliser before volleying in the go-ahead strike there minutes later.
"He always played outside in a 4-4-2, but he can play anywhere," Montella told Rai Sport.
"He's a guy who wants to learn, is a very precious asset, both for Milan and for the Italian national team."
Montella also was satisfied with the spirit his team showed to come back after conceding in the first half.
"I saw a game in which we were a bit slow in the first half," he said. "Their goal gave us more courage.
"This approach has been repeated again and, with a great team spirit, we were able to win a great victory."
And the coach credited defender Gabriel Paletta for helping secure the result after Milan went ahead.
"He had a big performance," Montella said. He is a very useful player for us, with his ability to control the defence. It is no longer a surprise to see him do that.
"So many of the side are also young and grew up in our youth team. I think any winning team in the world must find players in their own nursery.
"We have many interesting guys like [Davide] Calabria, who is proving to be able to play for Milan."
